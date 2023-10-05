Programming Leftovers
-
An overview of what’s out there for reproducibility with R
In this short blog post I’ll be summarizing what I learnt these past years about
reproducibility with R. I’ll give some high-level explanations about different
tools and then link to different blog posts of mine.
I see currently two main approaches with some commonalities, so let’s start...
-
Creating Stacked Dot Plots in R: A Guide with Base R and ggplot2
Stacked dot plots are a type of plot that displays frequencies using dots, piled one over the other. In R, there are several ways to create stacked dot plots, including using base R and ggplot2.
-
Michel Alexandre Salim: Strange Loop recap
I finally got round to attending the Strange Loop conference for the first and last time (since the organizers won’t do another one) . What’s in a name? From an old write-up on UIUC’s website) - this being the alma mater of organizer Alex Miller: the conference has been described as a “who’s - who of interesting people doing applied computer science”. The current website describes its goal as “to make connections with the creators and users of the languages, libraries, tools, and techniques at the forefront of the industry”.
-
Update: python-per-line.py Version 0.0.11
This update adds option –group: with this option, all lines are stored as a list in variable lines, and the Python expression is evaluated just once after each file is processed.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 515
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-
gettext @ Savannah: GNU gettext 0.22.3 released