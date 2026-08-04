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Today in Techrights
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- IRC Proceedings: Monday, August 03, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, August 03, 2026
- Over 3,500 Known Gemini Capsules Accessible and Active According to Lupa
It finally happened this morning
- Gemini Links 04/08/2026: Library Cards, Dead Ends in Software Development, and DOS on USB Key
Links for the day
- IBM Has Embraced and Rewarded Liars
The IBM culture vanished
- statCounter Estimates GNU/Linux at 5.32% in Kuwait, Years Ago It Was Near 0%
Kuwait rose to fame in the 1990s because of a war
- Swatting People Who Write About Corruption, Misogyny, Criminal Misuse of Funds
we've given ourselves a decade to cover all those stories
- GNU/Linux Rises Above 6% in Colombia
In Colombia, which is a large south American country, GNU/Linux has risen steadily in recent years
- SLAPP Censorship - Part 138 Out of 200: Garrett Has Basically "Lost" and It is "Embarrassing" to Them
they just wound up costing hundreds of thousands of pounds
- Gemini Links 03/08/2026: Great Exodus, xkcd as Text, and Dead Ends
Links for the day
- GNU/Linux Has Surged to 6.3% in Madagascar
Madagascar's adoption of Free software is a subject we covered a lot in past years
- Microsoft's Slop Bet is Killing the XBox Even Faster
LLMs destroy almost anything they touch
- The Cyber Show on "Weaponised Antisocial Technology"
by Andy
- Alexandre Oliva on Slippery Slop (LLMs)
By Alexandre Oliva
- RMS Won the Argument and Now GNU Wins Over Computer Users
He can look back at nearly 43 years of GNU and say, "I was right..."
- statCounter Corrects GNU/Linux Estimates, Now Measured at 9% Worldwide
Windows has sunk like a rock
- GNU/Linux-Centric Blogs Belatedly Pick Up News About GNU/Linux Gains: 4-8% Depending on the Surveyor
more people will get curious and give it a go
- Links 03/08/2026: Strike By Flight Attendants (WestJet) and Greedflation
Links for the day
- Links 03/08/2026: EU Curtailed Slop, Frank Zappa Recalled
Links for the day
- Daniel Pocock on Sky News This Morning
No harm done
- Morten Linderud Has Helped Microsoft Put Locks (and Kill Switches) on the PCs of Arch Linux Users
"the first rule of "secure boot" is to disable "secure boot"
- In Poor Peru, GNU/Linux Surges From 1% to 5% in a Few Years
Windows is dying
- All Social Control Media is a Weapon (Against Its Users, Serving the Real Owners)
That social control networks are weaponised isn't a new concept
- Fanning the Flames of Journalism
This week we have several surprises coming
- Forcing the Slop Bubble to Implode Fully to Save the Economy From an Even Greater Collapse and Societal Harm
Let's blow up the bubble. The sooner, the better
- GNU/Linux at 8% in Croatia
somewhat of a GNU/Linux adoption hotbed
- It's Easy to Predict Microsoft Layoffs for October 2026 Because of the Financial 'Results' That Month (More Faking, More Secret Debt and Buzzwords to Perfume This Debt as "Investment")
From what we've read, Microsoft is silently laying off people this month based on LITE, which leads to PIPs
- Not Hard to Guess Who Will Pay for IBM's Collapse (Due to False Statements Made to Shareholders), Red Hat May Disappear
IBM's leadership is never being punished for its failures
- Many Anniversaries
Many anniversaries in quick succession
- Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 02, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, August 02, 2026
- Gemini Links 03/08/2026: Collectibles, Cities of the Red Night, and Lali Lambda
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
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