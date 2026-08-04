Dubbed “Lei” and coming about four months after FFmpeg 8.1, the FFmpeg 9.0 release is here to extend AMF Color Converter (vf_vpp_amf) HDR capabilities, add LCEVC track muxing support in the MP4 muxer, add a v360_vulkan filter, add an AMF Frame Rate Converter (vf_frc_amf) filter, along with AMF hardware memory mapping support.

Rhythmbox 3.5 comes almost ten years after Rhythmbox 3.4, and almost ten months after Rhythmbox 3.4.9, which was the last update in the 3.4 series. This major update introduces support for finding lyrics using in sidecar .lrc files, embedded in Ogg Vorbis files, and the lrclib.net website.

NVIDIA 610.57.04 is here to fix bugs that should improve the performance of games like 007 First Light, Forza Horizon 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Assetto Corsa EVO, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, X-Plane, Monster Hunter Wilds, Crimson Desert, Elden Ring, and Elden Ring Nightrein.

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The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.08 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series. As expected, this change alone should provide AerynOS users with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and some other enhancements.

Shadow Stack is a hardware-backed security feature designed to prevent control-flow hijacking attacks, including Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) or Jump-Oriented Programming (JOP) attacks. This will protect the majority of Fedora binaries, but will add a small performance overhead.

Coming ten days after the previous Linux kernel security update, which only fixed 12 vulnerabilities that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service, or information leaks, the new Debian 13 Linux kernel security update is a massive one, and it patches no less than 68 security vulnerabilities in the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel.