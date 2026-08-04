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Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 Improves the Smart Window and Fixes More Bugs
Coming only a week after Firefox 153.0.1, the Firefox 153.0.3 update is here with more fixes for annoying bugs, including an issue causing audio and video to fail to play or hang when seeking on websites that load media from a Blob URL, and frequent DevTools Inspector crashes on web pages where an extension content script adds event listeners.
Firefox 153.0.3 also fixes an issue with Bookmarks, History, and other sidebars failing to open when the sidebar is hidden and the password manager has been disabled by an enterprise policy, and a bug causing the Mozilla VPN upgrade offer to appear for users in regions where Mozilla VPN isn’t available.