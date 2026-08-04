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Cults: Rupert Lowe's analysis of Nigel Farage & Reform eerily similar to Debianism cult
I previously described in another report how the rogue Debianists tried to use police as a weapon to raid the supposedly secret Swiss Protonmail.
The use of the police in this manner is much more than an attack on the victim named in the false accusations. These false persecutions are intended to send a message to every other cult member, whether it is a political party or a free software organisation, to deter anybody else from doing anything inconvenient for the gangmasters.