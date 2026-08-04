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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 04, 2026



Quoting: The Future of GNOME Boxes – Felipe Borges —

Lastly, modernizing the codebase to make it sustainable for new contributors. That meant adopting modern GNOME app design patterns and rethinking our underlying architecture.

I am now ready to share this work with a wider audience. However, please keep in mind that this is a Beta release meant for testing, not for production environments. If you plan to try it out, make sure to back up any important data in your virtual machines first.

If you want to test this new implementation of GNOME Boxes, you can set up the GNOME Nightly Flatpak Repository and install it with: [...]