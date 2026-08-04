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Games: Godot 4.7.2 RC 1 and Latest Reports From Liam Dawe (GoL)
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Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.7.2 RC 1
What happens when you stabilize stability? Let's find out!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Mistfall Hunter is a new extraction ARPG that works on SteamOS / Linux | GamingOnLinux
Mistfall Hunter is an extraction ARPG that blends together mechanics found in some other popular games, and it's out now working well on SteamOS / Linux. I picked up a personal copy to test it and I can easily see myself slicing through hours and hours of this one.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Keychron announced "ZGM", open-source firmware for gaming mice | GamingOnLinux
Coming sometime in Q1 2027, hardware vendor Keychron recently announced a new project to bring open-source firmware to mice named ZGM — Zephyr Gaming Mouse. In a post on X/Twitter they said "Open source isn't marketing for us. It's the default".
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GamingOnLinux ☛ For your next group session - failure is truly deadly in the mini-game filled Machine Party | GamingOnLinux
Mario Party but for people who love high-stakes and brutal outcomes? Sign me up for Machine Party.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ TFC2: The Fertile Crescent 2 - Collapse of The Bronze Age RTS arrives August 18 | GamingOnLinux
TFC2: The Fertile Crescent 2 - Collapse of The Bronze Age is a very promising looking classic real-time strategy game that's set now to arrive on August 18th.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get plenty of games by supporting the 'Game industry hardship fund' | GamingOnLinux
There's a new bundle of games on itch.io 'Game industry hardship fund' that helps to support various game developers after losing jobs. With over 100 games in the bundle there's sure to at least be something you like, and you get to support a good cause at the same time.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Lepton and FEX get prepared for the Steam Frame release | GamingOnLinux
It should be "soon" now right? The almost mythical Steam Frame from Valve may end up releasing this week, with lots of back-end work being done. Just as the weekend was arriving we saw both Lepton and FEX become fully public on Steam.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Adventure game Thimbleweed Park 2 announced | GamingOnLinux
While details on it are quite light as we've only got the first announcement of it coming, Thimbleweed Park 2 is real and coming sometime in 2028.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ THE FINALS will be adding a new "Elytra" anti-cheat | GamingOnLinux
Embark have given an update in the ongoing fight against cheaters, with a new anti-cheat named Elytra to begin rolling out that's home-grown.