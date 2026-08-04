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NVIDIA Joins Dell and HP in Supporting the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS)
NVIDIA is joining HP, Dell, and Lenovo as premier sponsors of the LVFS, as part of the project’s new sustainability effort, complementing start-up sponsors like Framework and OSFF (Open Source Firmware Foundation), as well as engineering support sponsors like Red Hat and The Linux Foundation.
A premier sponsorship level for Linux Vendor Firmware Service means $100,000 USD in annual dues, while the start-up sponsors contribute $10,000 USD in annual dues. This would help the LVFS project provide top-notch hardware support for Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Framework, but also many other device manufacturers.