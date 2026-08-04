Canonical/Ubuntu: Dropping Curl by Accident, Promoting Proprietary Snaps (Backend Monopolised), Multiple Vulnerabilities

Banana Pi has announced public availability of its BPI-AI2N embedded vision platform, following the hardware introduction covered last year. The platform combines a system-on-module based on the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU with a separate carrier board designed for smart cameras, industrial vision, robotics, and other edge AI applications.

That's why it's important to have a large and healthy pool of volunteers always available. To achieve that, Snowflake has to be easy to use and deploy, ideally on the devices and with the services they already use.

This comes as great news after HP, Dell, and Lenovo announced earlier this year their support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides a portal for device firmware updating on Linux-based operating systems via the fwupd software.

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.3, the KDE Plasma 6.7.4 release is here to improve the Spectacle screenshot utility to detect QR codes in screenshots when you click the “Annotate” button from the notification bubble, and improve the Emoji Selector window to accommodate its sidebar without scrolling.

Dubbed “Lei” and coming about four months after FFmpeg 8.1, the FFmpeg 9.0 release is here to extend AMF Color Converter (vf_vpp_amf) HDR capabilities, add LCEVC track muxing support in the MP4 muxer, add a v360_vulkan filter, add an AMF Frame Rate Converter (vf_frc_amf) filter, along with AMF hardware memory mapping support.

Rhythmbox 3.5 comes almost ten years after Rhythmbox 3.4, and almost ten months after Rhythmbox 3.4.9, which was the last update in the 3.4 series. This major update introduces support for finding lyrics using in sidecar .lrc files, embedded in Ogg Vorbis files, and the lrclib.net website.

NVIDIA 610.57.04 is here to fix bugs that should improve the performance of games like 007 First Light, Forza Horizon 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Assetto Corsa EVO, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer III, X-Plane, Monster Hunter Wilds, Crimson Desert, Elden Ring, and Elden Ring Nightrein.

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The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.08 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series. As expected, this change alone should provide AerynOS users with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and some other enhancements.

Shadow Stack is a hardware-backed security feature designed to prevent control-flow hijacking attacks, including Return-Oriented Programming (ROP) or Jump-Oriented Programming (JOP) attacks. This will protect the majority of Fedora binaries, but will add a small performance overhead.

Coming ten days after the previous Linux kernel security update, which only fixed 12 vulnerabilities that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service, or information leaks, the new Debian 13 Linux kernel security update is a massive one, and it patches no less than 68 security vulnerabilities in the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel.