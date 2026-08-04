news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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Tech Times ☛ Linux Crosses Double-Digit Threshold in North America, Two Datasets Confirm
Linux has crossed double digits in North American desktop web traffic for the first time, according to StatCounter's July 2026 data — a milestone that holds up under scrutiny from a second independent measurement platform, even though the specific one-month number demands careful reading.
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Gateway API v1.6: TCPRoute and UDPRoute Graduate to Standard | Kubernetes
Here is a quick summary of what's new in Gateway API v1.6.0:
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Late Night Linux – Episode 397
Initial Steam Machine reviews are broadly positive, Jellyfin is losing some key project leaders, Sony deletes more movies that people “bought”, why you probably shouldn’t wipe your phone when the US authorities ask for access, Graham repurposes some discarded crypto hardware to play arcade games, Félim gets that old game working, a great terminal music player, and more.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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AMD RDNA 5 Patches for DCN6 Display Engine Arrive in Linux Kernel | TechPowerUp
AMD has released the latest set of patches for its RDNA 5 GPU IP, initiating the enablement of the Display Core Next (DCN) 6 display engine. Although the launch of AMD's next-generation RDNA 5 graphics cards is still a few months away, Linux support is already being developed to ensure every part of the stack is operational before the official release. According to the latest patch noted by Phoronix, the DCN6 display engine is associated with the AMD GFX13, which corresponds to the RDNA 5 GPU family. AMD's DCN display engine handles a variety of functions, including display output, image scaling, monitor ratio output, pixel manipulation, and much more. This engine is a highly complex component crucial for graphics output in AMD RDNA graphics cards.
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Graphics Stack
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA stable driver 595.91.07 and new feature driver 610.57.04 released for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Gaming on Linux with NVIDIA? Check out the latest two new driver releases that have been released together today.
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