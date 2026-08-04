news
Devices With Linux and Open Hardware Projects
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Devices/Embedded
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Android Police ☛ Pac-Man took over Samsung smart TVs to share home [Internet]
In the case of the Pac-Man game, Mnemonic said that the malicious code was activated by a user accepting a consent screen. Once that was done, the code ran in the background until the app was deleted.
The Pac-Man app code came from Israel data company Bright Data. Mnemonic said that it appeared to be scraping LinkedIn profiles and collecting data for AI training.
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Ruben Schade ☛ Feedback about replacing a switch
Last Friday I talked about a flaky network switch that was wreaking havoc on our wired home network. A few of you sent thoughts, which I wanted to share.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi BPI-AI2N Goes on Sale with Yocto and Armbian Images
Banana Pi has announced public availability of its BPI-AI2N embedded vision platform, following the hardware introduction covered last year.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ ChronoWatch X2040 – A DIY watch with off-the-shelf Raspberry Pi RP2040 round display, 3D printed case, and custom firmware
If you’ve ever wanted to build your own watch, the ChronoWatch X2040 DIY watch allows you to do it the easy way with a Waveshare RP2040-Touch-LCD-1.28 touch LCD board, a 3D-printed case, a 3.7V LiPo battery, a few screws, and firmware using the Pico C/C++ SDK.
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Hackaday ☛ Circuit Bending, But Make It MIDI
Circuit bending is a chaotic art. At its simplest, it can just involve making connections between random points on a circuit board to create weird sounds in musical hardware. Or, you can complicate things, get really specific with your hookups, and twist them with various sorts of modulation. [Simon the Magpie] has been working on something closer to the latter category, with his neat project to add MIDI to the circuit bending world.
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Hackaday ☛ Child-Friendly Music Player Uses RFID
The build is based around an Arduino Nano — its job is to read RFID tags via an RC522 reader, with the tags themselves embedded in a series of small dolls belonging to [David]’s daughter. Upon reading the tag, the Arduino Nano chats over serial with a DFPlayer Mini module, which reads a playlist of MP3 files off of an SD card and plays them over a small 4 ohm speaker that [David] had laying around. It’s a simple build, with the components all neatly wrapped up in a handsome wooden case with a volume control and a skip button for if any one song becomes too annoying for a repeat listen.
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Hackaday ☛ Energizing A Vacuum Tube Flip-Flop Module Of The IBM 604
Taking a break from ogling microscopic features in Intel’s semiconductor processors, [Ken Shirriff] is back to instead poking at decidedly macroscopic pluggable modules from the 1948 IBM 604 Electronic Calculator. This time around it’s one of the so-called trigger modules in the form of the TR-3, which uses a flip-flop circuit to implement the timing signals and pulses that made the 604 work.
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