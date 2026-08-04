Free and Open Source Software, and Review

FlatPress is a lightweight blogging engine that stores posts, comments and configuration data in ordinary files rather than a database. Written in PHP, it offers straightforward installation and backup while providing the core facilities needed to run a personal or small-scale blog.

The software supports Smarty-powered themes, plugins, widgets, static pages, categories, comments with spam protection, and RSS and Atom feeds. Its administration interface and extensive language support make it accessible to a broad range of users.

This is free and open source software.