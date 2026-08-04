news
Programming Leftovers
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John Goerzen ☛ John Goerzen: Celebrating 45 Years of Kermit with the First New C-Kermit Release in 15 Years (and working with a decades-old C codebase)
1981 was a different time for computing. It was expensive (both hardware and software), and it was far from a given that machines from one vendor would be able to talk to those from another.
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LWN ☛ C-Kermit 11 released
For those of us with a long memory: John Goerzen has announced
the release of C-Kermit 11, the first release of this file-transfer
utility in 15 years. a time when it was an essential tool for moving files between
machines.
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LWN ☛ Twenty years of Pandoc
John MacFarlane has published a lengthy retrospective to commemorate twenty years of the Pandoc document converter.
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Perl / Raku
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Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2026.31 Forever Language
Which programming language should you learn? Tim Nelson has the answer! Raku is the Language Best Suited to be your Forever Language Tim Nelson makes the case for using the Raku Programming Language in a blog post titled “Raku: Your Forever Language“. And yours truly couldn’t agree more!
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Python
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Bernhard R. Link: I learned something new about URLs today
Today I stumbled over some behavior that I found quite surprising: [...]
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