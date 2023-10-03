This is a project that I have wanted to implement for a long time. However it has become quite clear that I don't have the time to do it. Thus you get this blog post instead. If someone wants to try to do this on their own, feel free. If you succeed, it would improve computer security by a fair bit.

Nothing in this blog post is actually new. Similar ideas have been posted in research papers such as this one. AFAICT no-one has done a full scale implementation for C.

Even if the scheme worked (it is entirely possible that it can not be feasibly implemented), it would still not make C a memory safe language by any stretch of the imagination. There are many other sources of memory unsafety in C. But it would make it somewhat safer, which would be a good thing all considered.