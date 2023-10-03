Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More

Like so many kids growing up in the late 1980s and early ’90s, Love Hultén spent untold hours at the arcade, pumping change into boxy, blinking monoliths. Now 39, the audiovisual artist and woodworker based in Gothenburg, Sweden considers those early years of joyous button mashing as a clear origin point for his whimsical, eye-catching custom synths and consoles. “I was raised by arcade games,” Hultén says over email.

Hultén has spent the past 12 years merging hand-hewn carpentry and MIDI interfaces. The effect is surreal yet familiar, and his designs somehow feel born of both childlike nostalgia and precise engineering—Lego meets Le Corbusier. “Nostalgia is involved to a certain extent, but it’s not looking backwards,” Hultén assures me. “It’s taking steps in different directions simultaneously by using fragments from both the past and today, creating unique and balanced objects. I’ve always been into retrofuturism and sci-fi from the ’50s and ’60s.” He is especially interested in subverting how we operate machines—why rotate a knob, his work asks, when you can twist a fake eyeball instead?