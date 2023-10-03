Conferences: Debconf 23 and 2023 FreeBSD Vendor Summit
Debconf 23 photos all
In keeping with the more relaxed nature of Debconf in India, the rest of my photos from the event were to be published about two weeks from the end of the event. That will give me a bit more time to process them correctly and also give all of you a chance to see these pictures with fresh eyes and stir up new memories from the event.
Register Today for the November 2023 FreeBSD Vendor Summit
Registration is now open for the November 2023 FreeBSD Vendor Summit. Taking place November 2-3, 2023, in San Jose, CA, the Summit provides commercial FreeBSD users with the unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with developers and contributors to get features requested, problems solved, and needs met. It also opens up discussion on improving and enhancing the operating system. Don’t miss talks by NetApp, Metify, Netflix, ARM, and more! Thank you to our Venue Sponsor, NetApp and our Gold Sponsor, The FreeBSD Foundation. The full schedule will be available later this month. Register today, space is limited!