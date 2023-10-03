Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Obarun alone employing a new paradigm of software building?

What is new in Obarun is the way packages are being built. No longer labor intensive processes of overseeing bumps on software editions, it is all algorithm triggered. How? Since obarun chases arch-stable behind, as soon as a package placed on the new system is bumped by arch, the previous arch pkgbuild is contrasted against the new, its differences from obarun are saved in a patch file, and the patch is applied to the new pkgbuild. Then the software is placed on the builder, tested that it is built without errors and warnings, and then placed on the repo.

