Obarun alone employing a new paradigm of software building?
What is new in Obarun is the way packages are being built. No longer labor intensive processes of overseeing bumps on software editions, it is all algorithm triggered. How? Since obarun chases arch-stable behind, as soon as a package placed on the new system is bumped by arch, the previous arch pkgbuild is contrasted against the new, its differences from obarun are saved in a patch file, and the patch is applied to the new pkgbuild. Then the software is placed on the builder, tested that it is built without errors and warnings, and then placed on the repo.