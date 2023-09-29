Open Hardware: Arduino and More
-
Simple STM32 Frequency Meter Handles Up To 30MHz With Ease
[mircemk] had previously built a frequency counter using an Arduino, with a useful range up to 6 MHz. Now, they’ve implemented a new design on a far more powerful STM32 chip that boosts the measurement range up to a full 30 MHz. That makes it a perfect tool for working with radios in the HF range.
-
A simple non-contact lap timer for RC car racing
Remote control cars have been popular toys for children and adults alike for decades now. And while there is plenty of fun to be had cruising around, a little bit of healthy competition can add another layer of enjoyment.
-
Neo6502 now can emulate Apple ][ and Oric Atmos
Neo6502 modern retro computer software development got nice push by Veselin Sladkov who successfully made Apple ][ and Oric Atmos emulators running on it.
-
Fixing A C64 With A Cheap $20 Oscilloscope
Modern computers are so fast and complex that we would seldom try and fix them on a component level with simple DIY tools. Working on an early 1980s computer is much easier by comparison, with the fastest signals often in the single-MHz range. [Sayaka] demonstrates this by using a cheap $20 oscilloscope to troubleshoot and repair a Commodore 64.
-
The new Arduino GIGA Display Shield: Nice touch!
A few months ago, we promised you that the GIGA R1 WiFi would allow you to “think bigger and be more creative than ever”.