today's howtos
The IMAP Sent folder can create some odd issues and confusion
The first reason is that what IMAP clients aren't actually 'sending' the email to your Sent folder, because there is no such operation in (SMTP) email. Instead they're using IMAP commands to file a copy of the message in an IMAP folder, after they successfully submitted it to your SMTP gateway. This means that there are two different operations, two different protocols, and two different servers involved, which means that one can work while the other fails.
Uncertainties over adding IP ratelimits to your local DNS resolvers
The first is trying to determine what per-IP ratelimit we should set. You can certainly pick 'reasonable' numbers, but that's just guessing; what you really need is something like a histogram of how many IPs hit what peak QPS rates how often. That would let you pick a limit with some confidence that even unusual systems wouldn't hit it in legitimate operation. We've started to gather some information based on OpenBSD pf state counts on our firewalls, and it turns out that the numbers are a bit surprising.
Is Data Still a Moat?
On the one hand, quality data still matters. A lot of focus on LLM improvement is on model and dataset size. There’s some early evidence that LLMs can be greatly influenced by the data quality they are trained with. WizardLM, TinyStories, and phi-1 are some examples. Likewise, RLHF datasets also matter.
Robots.txt
That felt a bit “ex post facto“ as they say. Or, as Jeremy put it, “Now that the horse has bolted—and ransacked the web—you can shut the barn door.”
How to Change your Username on Ubuntu
Starting off, you don’t have to worry about permission issues. Any file owned by your current username will follow the new username. This is because permissions are tied to the user ID (UID), not the username.
How to Install VLC Media Player in Debian, Ubuntu and Linux Mint
VLC Media Player is an open source versatile and renowned multimedia player, offering a seamless playback experience for various audio and video formats, which includes mpeg, wmv, mp3, dvds, vcds, podcasts, ogg/vorbis, mov, divx, quicktime and streaming of multimedia files from various online networks like Youtube and other network sources.
VLC, available on Linux, macOS, and Windows, can effortlessly handle a wide array of file types without requiring additional codecs. It combines a user-friendly interface, streaming support, and customizable features, making it a versatile multimedia solution.
How to Install VLC Media Player in RHEL-based Distributions
VLC (VideoLAN Client) is an open-source, free, simple, fast, and highly powerful cross-platform player and framework designed for playing a wide range of multimedia files, including CD, DVD, VCD, Audio CD, and various supported streaming media protocols
It was developed by the VideoLAN project and is available for all major operating platforms, including Windows, Linux, Solaris, OS X, Android, iOS, and other supported operating systems.
How to Install Mattermost and Integrate with ONLYOFFICE Docs on Linux
If you are looking to replace Microsoft Teams and need a reliable tool for internal communication among the members of your team, it’s strongly advisable to consider installing Mattermost on your Linux machine, which is a self-hosted platform for anyone wanting a higher degree of privacy when it comes to collaboration.
If you are eager to give Mattermost a try, this article will explain how to deploy a full-featured version of the platform on Linux. Moreover, you will learn how to integrate your Mattermost instance with ONLYOFFICE Docs, an open-source office suite, for more collaborative features.
The Curse of Knowledge in Technical Writing
As a technical writer myself, whose job is to explain complex technical concepts to readers in a simple and easy-to-understand way, I couldn’t help but imagine how this phenomenon affects the quality of the content I write as well as the quality of the content that other writers write.
In this article, I will discuss the phenomenon of the Curse of Knowledge and how it impacts technical writing, the causes of it, the effect on the readers of technical articles, and how writers can overcome it.
A shallow survey of OLAP and HTAP query engines
The term OLAP covers a huge variety of different workloads, from 1000-node clusters crunching hourly reports over exabytes of data, to scientists interactively examinining gigabytes of data on a laptop. But there is surprisingly little variation between these systems at the level of data layout and execution. It's not clear whether this is because they're all trying to maximise bandwidth on similar hardware and this is the emergent best solution, or because they're all just copying ideas from a few influential systems. But the current investment into reusable execution engines like Velox/DataFusion/Polars and open data formats like Arrow/Parquet/ORC suggests that the workloads really might be that similar.
