Wolfi: The Linux Un(distro) Improving Cloud Software Supply Chain Turns One
Wolfi has turned one!
I am not talking about the world's smallest octopus, but a Linux distro taking inspiration from the little one.
It is a community-driven, container-focused Linux distribution designed to secure the software supply chain. The creators (Chainguard) call it an “Undistro”.
Wolfi aims to deal with the shortcomings of containers, primarily used to build and ship software.
Let's take a look at its journey so far, and what's in store for the future.