Links 27/09/2023: GNOME Raves and Firefox 118
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 27, 2023,
updated Sep 27, 2023
T
HIS site is turning 20 (in a number of months). It has about 200,00 pages and it focuses on GNU/Linux. But we also go through a great deal of news, including tech news, that does not cover GNU/Linux. We're going to just post that over at Techrights
, where this new batch was posted moments ago
.
Similarly, Techrights will link here regarding GNU/Linux news. We wish to remove duplication or reduce overlap. The two sites are on the same physical machine, so they're a bit like "sections" of the news. █