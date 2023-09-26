My Fave Drop Down Terminal Now Supports Ubuntu 23.04
This drop down terminal (hence the name ‘ddterm’) for GNOME Shell is my go-to terminal on Ubuntu (and Fedora). It’s responsive, has tabs, works natively with Wayland, and offers an colossal crop of customisation options – enough to satisfy the most pernickety of pernickitists!
Obviously ddterm is not the only GNOME extension of its type, and a swathe of standalone apps (e.g., Guake, etc) that do similar things exist.
But if you use GNOME Shell and aren’t yet tied to an alternative drop down terminal tool, ddterm is worth taking some time to play with.