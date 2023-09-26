Other Sites
The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).
Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.
I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.
This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.
Android Leftovers
- openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
openSUSE's Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
- Announcing Fedora Linux 39 Beta
The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora Linux 39 Beta
- This dangerous Android malware is stealing from 100 banking apps — protect yourself now
- Important release of LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community with key security fix
The Document Foundation is releasing LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community ahead of schedule to address a security issue known as CVE 2023-4863
- Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, GNU World Order, Destination Linux, This Week in Linux, and More
- today's howtos
- How to Install and Use LibreOffice Extensions
A complete guide on how to install and use extensions in LibreOffice.
- IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179 released
It is time to upgrade your systems to IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179
- Postgres-Related Releases
- Review of Arylic BP50 Bluetooth 5.2 preamplifier with TIDAL Music
- My Fave Drop Down Terminal Now Supports Ubuntu 23.04
The popular ddterm GNOME extension has finally been updated to support GNOME 44 — and GNOME 451, which is included in Ubuntu 23.10
- KaOS 2023.09 Released as the Final Installment with Plasma 5
Explore KaOS 2023.09, the release that brings the final Plasma 5, and welcomes a new era of KDE-powered Linux with porting work for Plasma 6.
- Distro Logos, Rolling Releases, and EasyOS
- DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
- IBM is Selling Complexity, Not GNU/Linux
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Millions of Android users receive free upgrade that instantly speeds up their phone
- Xfce vs GNOME: Which Desktop is for you?
Xfce vs. GNOME. Discover these two desktops' performance, customization, and resource usage differences.
- LibreOffice Tools Options Menu Item Missing in MacOS: How to Find
If you are looking for the Tools > Options menu item in macOS build of LibreOffice, here's how to discover it.
- Today in Techrights
- Modern Web Means Proprietary Trash
Mozilla is financially beholden to Google and thus we cannot expect any pushback or for Firefox to "reclaims the Web" a second time around
- GStreamer 1.22.6 and Software Lists
- Unifont 15.1.02 and GNU gettext 0.22.1 Released
- A bit on sponsorship and money
The topic of sponsored work comes up surprisingly often. Now, many KDE developers are already sponsored by businesses to work on KDE software, either on a full-time-work basis, or for specific areas of work
- Review: Mageia 9
Mageia is a distribution which grew out of the Mandriva family
- Linux 6.6-rc3
As usual, rc3 is a bit larger than rc2, as people have started finding
- today's howtos
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Shortcuts
Shortcuts is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- This Android Feature Will Ensure You Get Your Work Done Without Distractions
- 7 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
We only include free and open source software in the spirit of our roundups
- 10 Best Modern RSS Feed Readers for Ubuntu Linux
A list of modern and trendy RSS feed readers for your Ubuntu or other Linux distributions with their features and installation guides.
- today's howtos
- Health-Checker, Gear, More update in Tumbleweed (UPDATED)
A few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots became available to users of the rolling release this week
- GNOME 45 “Riga” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
GNOME 45 desktop environment has been officially released with a revamped Settings app, improved Quick Settings, a refreshed Nautilus file manager, an enhanced Epiphany web browser, and much more.
- 16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Time Tracking Software
Our verdict is captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
- Google now allows Gmail users on Android to delete up to 50 emails at once with ‘Select All’ option
- Forty Years of GNU and the Free Software Movement
- Software Releases and FOSS Weekly
- Open Hardware: Amiga, Fairphone, and More
- 13 Best Free and Open Source Load Balancers
The ratings chart below summarizes our verdict. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
- OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best
Confused whether to choose OpenBSD or FreeBSD for your next project? We compare the two popular BSD-based operating systems
- 5 Operating Systems You Should Try If You're New To Raspberry Pi
With all the cool things that a Raspberry Pi can do, from powering a takeout display to converting your garage door into a smart one,
- Red Hat Leftovers
- Kernel: eBPF and More
