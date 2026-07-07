news
Kernel Space or Linux News
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Video Cardz ☛ 4K USB capture cards stop falling back to 5 Gbps on newer Linux kernels
Linux users with modern USB capture cards should have an easier time recording 4K 60 FPS video on several affected devices. According to Phoronix, some 4K USB video capture cards were falling back from 10 Gbps to 5 Gbps operation on Linux. That link speed is enough for 4K 30 FPS capture, but not for 4K 60 FPS.
The issue was first addressed for the Elgato 4K X. Phoronix reader Johannes added a new USB_QUIRK_NO_BOS path after finding that the card could hang during the BOS descriptor request. When that happened, the device reattached at 5 Gbps and no longer exposed its 4K 60 FPS modes.
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Tech Times ☛ Asahi Linux Patches macOS 27 Boot Break, Builds Custom Firmware for Apple Video Decoder
Asahi Linux users who installed the macOS 27 "Golden Gate" developer beta now have a direct path to restoring their Linux dual-boot — and the same progress report that announced that fix also disclosed two breakthroughs that would have been technically improbable just months ago: a working custom replacement for Apple's proprietary video decoder firmware, and rapid M3 chip bring-up that includes audio, CPU frequency scaling, and proper efficiency-core scheduling.
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Bootlin
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Bootlin ☛ Poison, redzones and shadows: inside KASAN
Even if the presence of Rust is slowly increasing in the Linux kernel code base, the project largely remains written in C, and while this is the de facto language to write low level code, it unfortunately also comes with a significant ability of making mistakes [...]
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Bootlin ☛ Updated OpenWrt support for STM32 platforms, OpenWrt 24.10.6 with ST BSP v6.2
We are happy to announce a new release of our OpenWrt feed openwr-feed-st which provides integration of ST’s STM32MP (MP1 and MP2) platforms with the OpenWrt build system. This new release (openstlinux-6.6-openwrt-24.10.6-mpu-v26.02.18) is based on OpenWrt 24.10.6 and uses the ST BSP v6.2.
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