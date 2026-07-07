Kernel Space or Linux News

Linux users with modern USB capture cards should have an easier time recording 4K 60 FPS video on several affected devices. According to Phoronix, some 4K USB video capture cards were falling back from 10 Gbps to 5 Gbps operation on Linux. That link speed is enough for 4K 30 FPS capture, but not for 4K 60 FPS.

The issue was first addressed for the Elgato 4K X. Phoronix reader Johannes added a new USB_QUIRK_NO_BOS path after finding that the card could hang during the BOS descriptor request. When that happened, the device reattached at 5 Gbps and no longer exposed its 4K 60 FPS modes.