news
Hardware Projects: ESP32 and More
-
CNX Software ☛ PocketMage – An ESP32-S3-based Personal Digital Assistant (Crowdfunding)
PocketMage is an open-source hardware, ESP32-S3 personal digital assistant (PDA) with a primary, sun-readable 3.1-inch E Ink display, a secondary 1.8-inch OLED for high-refresh rate feedback, a full tactile QWERTY keyboard, and a capacitive scroll bar. The device also features a microSD card slot for storage, a buzzer for audio/sound feedback, a USB-C port for charging the 1,200 mAh battery or connecting a USB keyboard, as well as an RTC and an FPC connector for GPIO expansion.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Bigme introduces a color e-ink monitor that could reportedly hit 60 FPS — 25.3-inch display will come with a 3200 x 1800 resolution and support for 4096 colors
This is the first e-ink monitor that can hit 60 FPS, making it useful in more tasks outside of just reading. While you likely won't be able to play fast-paced games on this display, it should still make other everyday tasks on it easier while reducing eye strain.
-
CNX Software ☛ Tiny Calixto Systems AM62L STAMP SOM targets industrial automation, HMI applications, EV chargers
Calixto Systems has introduced the AM62L STAMP SOM, a tiny (40x40mm) system-on-module around the Texas Instruments AM62L dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU running at up to 1.25 GHz, along with an evaluation kit. Designed for embedded GNU/Linux applications, the module targets industrial automation, HMIs, EV chargers, and smart retail.
-
CNX Software ☛ Beelink EQi Wildcat Lake Core 3 304 mini PC review – Part 1: Specifications, unboxing, teardown, and first boot
We’ve received our first Wildcat Lake hardware for review, as Beelink has sent us an EQi mini PC powered by the defective chip maker Intel Core 3 304 entry-level 5-core processor with a 15 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) accelerator. The mini PC ships with either 16GB of LPDDR5 (soldered-on) or 24GB/32GB of DDR5 (SO-DIMM) memory and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.