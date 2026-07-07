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today's howtos
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HowTo Geek ☛ 4 custom keyboard shortcuts that drastically improved my Linux workflow
I hate doing things the hard way. That's why I love using shortcuts, customizing key bindings, and using command line tools for good reason: efficiency and speed. On Linux Mint, I discovered I could get much more use out of my system (and finish my work more quickly) if I simply bound my most-used programs to my least-used keys.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Legacy NVIDIA 470 Driver in Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, 22.04
Ubuntu finally retried the legacy NVIDIA driver 470 for all current Ubuntu releases! Here’s how to manually install it back for those who run Ubuntu on GeForce GT 710/730/780 etc Kepler GPUs (GeForce 700, 600, TITAN, and Tesla series). Ubuntu announced the end of life of NVIDIA 470 driver support a few months ago.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Install Claude Code on Ubuntu and Linux
Install Claude Code on Ubuntu, Debian, and other GNU/Linux distributions using the recommended native installer, official package-manager repositories, or npm.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Etherpad on Fedora 44
If you need a clean Install Etherpad Fedora 44 guide, this article gives you a production-minded setup from the view of a GNU/Linux sysadmin.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install AMD Radeon Driver on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to Install AMD Radeon Driver on Ubuntu 26.04, the process is much easier than it used to be [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Figma has become the go-to design tool for teams building websites, apps, and prototypes.
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