GNU/Linux Leftovers

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LinuxGizmos.com

GL.iNet Comet X Quad-Port Remote KVM with PoE and 4K HDMI

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

Axiomtek MANO330 SBC features Intel N97/N150, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS

Axiomtek’s MANO330 is a coming-soon Thin Mini-ITX single-board computer designed around Intel Processor N97 and N150 options, with DDR5 memory, multiple display interfaces, dual LAN, and M.2 expansion for compact embedded systems.

Solid Sands webinar to cover C++ multithreading qualification with SuperGuard

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, will host a July 8 webinar titled “SuperGuard: Comprehensive Testing for C++ Multi-Threading Primitives,” focused on C++ multithreading qualification for safety-critical software.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.6.6 Released with Numerous Bug Fixes and Various Improvements

Coming two months after KDE Plasma 6.6.5, the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release is a bugfix one that addresses numerous issues, including a clipboard-related issue that could make XWayland-using apps lag or freeze after locking the screen.

TUXEDO Computers Plans to Rebase TUXEDO OS on Debian Testing

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today that they plan to rebase their TUXEDO OS distribution on Debian GNU/Linux, moving away from Ubuntu, but still shipping a custom KDE Plasma desktop environment.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 5th, 2026

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BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome

Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

DXVK 3.0.1 Brings Improvements for Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and Empire Earth 2

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

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GNU/Linux Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux 7.2-rc2
It's Sunday afternoon, and rc2 is out. Things look very normal - it's not a small rc2, but it's in line with recent releases, and slightly smaller than rc2 was in 7.1.
A brand-new release of Hannah Montana Linux features a KDE Plasma 6 base and a lot of pink
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System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.
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OpenSSH 10.4 is out
In three days, Ubuntu 25.10 will reach end of life, upgrade now
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The "official" numbers are Microsoft spin
 
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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FOSS leftovers
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a couple of updates this week
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Audiocasts/Shows: Dirk and Linus, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More
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Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
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GlouOS – Arch-based Linux distribution
GlouOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution designed for gaming
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KDE Plasma 6.6.6 is now available as the sixth and last maintenance update in the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series with a couple of improvements and numerous bug fixes.
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3 leftover stories
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Free software does not have such artificial limitations
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Using Flatpak To Run A 1996 Version Of The GIMP On Modern Linux
Although there’s probably no good reason to want to run image editing software from 1996 other than for nostalgia’s sake
BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome
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In Norway, Google (Android/Linux) and Apple (iOS and OS X) Caught Up With Windows [original]
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Impact as a Function of Negative Energy Devoted to Attacks [original]
This month Rianne got several very good professional news and next month
Review: FreeBSD 15.1 with an install-time desktop
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DXVK 3.0.1 Brings Improvements for Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and Empire Earth 2
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