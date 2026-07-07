news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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Tech Times ☛ System76 Adder Pro Packs RTX 5070 Into 1.53 kg Linux Laptop Due Mid-July
System76 unveiled the Adder Pro on July 4, a 15.3-inch Linux gaming laptop that weighs 1.53 kg — nearly a kilogram lighter than the company's current RTX 5070-capable machines — and pairs Intel's latest Panther Lake processor with discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 Laptop graphics. The machine ships in mid-July with no price announced, running Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS or Ubuntu 26.04 LTS out of the box.
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Server
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SICP ☛ Using WebObjects at web-scale with Kubernetes and Firebase
Obviously the title is click-bait. I’m not at web-scale; I’m still developing my product. And I don’t use WebObjects. Except that I do. Read on. I’m using GNUstepWeb, the WebObjects 4.5-compatible web application framework from GNUstep.
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Applications
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It's FOSS ☛ Obsidian vs Logseq: Which Note-Taking App Fits Your Workflow Better?
Logseq and Obsidian are both powerful PKM tools, but they work differently. Here’s a practical comparison based on years of using both.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Week 4 + Week 5 GSoC update | Almost had a heart attack
Ok, the title is slightly click-baity but hear me out.
So nearly 2 weeks ago, after writing a lot of code for making the font subsetting work for annotations, I found a flaw in my approach.
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Week 6: Gradient Widget Wired to Qt-Color-Widgets
This is a weekly update from my Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026 project with KDE, improving effect widgets in Kdenlive, a free and open source video editor.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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It's FOSS ☛ Canonical Puts €40,000 a Year Behind Trifecta Tech to Rustify Ubuntu
ntpd-rs is set to replace Ubuntu's time-syncing tools, the same way sudo-rs replaced classic sudo last year.
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Neowin ☛ In three days, Ubuntu 25.10 will reach end of life, upgrade now
Ubuntu 25.10 is just three days away from reaching end of life. This means you won't get any more security updates if you are using it, so you need to upgrade soon.
Anyone still running Ubuntu 25.10 should update within the next three days if they wish to continue receiving security updates, as Canonical will end support for that interim release on July 9. While your system won’t immediately become insecure, the risks to you will build over time as more and more patches are released that your system doesn’t get.
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