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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ About:Community: A new Firefox look, hidden features, and more
Hi Mozillians, welcome to another Mozilla community roundup!
This month, we’re taking a look at what’s next for Firefox. From an upcoming visual refresh and a peek behind the new design system to hidden features you may never have used before. We’re also highlighting a recent Reddit AMA on the new Firefox product Roadmap and celebrating community contribution that’s making collaboration in Pontoon even better.
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): Giving Pontoon’s Editor Its Own Theme
Each year, Mozilla welcomes interns who work alongside our engineering teams on projects that ship to production and improve the experience for contributors around the world. This year, Ayush joined the Firefox Localization team to work on Pontoon, Mozilla’s open source localization platform, where he already tackled several user-facing improvements while learning how large-scale open source software is built.
In this post, Ayush shares the story behind one of his first projects: giving Pontoon’s translation editor its own appearance settings. From understanding long-standing design decisions to balancing accessibility with user expectations, he walks through both the technical implementation and the product thinking that shaped the feature.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Jim Nielsen ☛ Making a Shuffle Button
I made some updates to my notes blog, including a change to how my “Shuffle” feature worked.
Figured I’d blog about it.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, July 10, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, July 10 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
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