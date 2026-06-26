news
'Linux' Foundation Associates the "Linux" Brand With Back Doors, Slop Plagiarism, and Other Bad Things
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Linux Foundation sets 2026 confidential computing summit [Ed: Outsourcing to back doors, but sold as "security" or "confidentiality"]
The Linux Foundation and OPAQUE have announced the schedule for Confidential Computing Summit 2026, which will focus on confidential computing and AI sovereignty.
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Alpha Compute CEO Brittany Kaiser to Headline Linux Foundation's Confidential Computing Summit 2026 [Ed: Slop promoting fake security]
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InfoWorld ☛ New Linux Foundation project aims to bring DNS-style trust to AI agents [Ed: Selling slop using the "Linux" brand]
As enterprises deploy increasing numbers of AI agents across applications and organizations, the Linux Foundation on Wednesday announced plans to launch a new Agent Name Service framework designed to establish identity, ownership, and trust for these systems.
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Linux Foundation prepares open standard for AI agent verification [Ed: "Linux" brand misused to promote Ponzi schemes out in the open]
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Biometric Update ☛ Linux Foundation unveils DNS-based identity standard for AI agents
The Linux Foundation has announced the forthcoming launch of the Agent Name Service (ANS) – according to a release, “a new open standard designed to provide trusted identity, verification, and discovery for AI agents operating across the internet.”
“ANS is built on the existing Domain Name System (DNS) and establishes a federated framework for securely identifying autonomous agents at internet scale without relying on proprietary registries or centralized control,” it says. The system anchors agent identity directly to DNS, the “globally distributed infrastructure that already processes more than 100 million queries per second worldwide.” It enables verification of user provenance, and detects whether an agent’s code and operational history remain authentic and unchanged.
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PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation and Industry Leaders Launch Akrites to Defend Critical Open Source Software Against AI-Enabled Cyber Threats [Ed: More slop boosting and boasting, nothing to do with "Linux"]