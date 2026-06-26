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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.26: Free Origin Access, Niri Tiling, Firefox Tricks, Myna in Ubuntu and More GNU/Linux Stuff
There is a "Bravy" good news for GNU/Linux users.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Fed up with complex note taking apps? Try Whisp for Linux
New GTK4/libadwaita app Whisp is positioning itself as the note-taking app for people fed up with note-taking apps (the best one is always the next one, right?). Scratch that; Whisp pitches itself as “the anti-note for GNOME”, a riff on Antinote, a macOS app with a similar look and feature set. Developer Tanay Bhomia describes it as “a fluid, gesture-driven scratchpad designed for absolute speed”. The website takes shots at the complexity of Obsidian and Notion, but Whisp isn’t out to compete with either. It’s a foil to notes relying on databases, hierarchies and corkboard-and-red-string organisational complexity. Me? I am a disorganised savage.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Standards/Consortia
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Hackaday ☛ New Record Resurrects Long-Dead CD Graphics Format
[Aizysse Baga] worked with [Adelaide] on the Divacore record, which was to be released on a mini-CD. The original plan was to include additional CD+G data, featuring artwork to go with the music. CD+G, or CD+Graphics, was often used to display synchronized lyrics for karaoke releases, and stored data in formerly-unused subcodes next to the track start, track number, and running time data. This format allowed storing a slideshow of images with a resolution of 288 x 192 with a 16 color palette.
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