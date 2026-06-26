Red Hat's Latest Posts and Marketing (Most of It Slop Plagiarism, as Usual)

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LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Impulse Plus wearable dev board comes with LoRa, GNSS, OLED, and IMU

LILYGO has listed the T-Impulse Plus, a low-power wristband-style development board based on the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller. The device offers LoRa connectivity, Bluetooth 5 support, GNSS positioning, an IMU, a small OLED display, power management, and a vibration motor in a compact wearable enclosure.

DietPi v10.5 Updates Raspberry Pi Display and Camera Options

The June 2026 release of DietPi v10.5 updates the dietpi-config display options, with several Raspberry Pi-specific changes related to graphics drivers, camera support, and display configuration. The release also adds ARMv7 support for the RustDesk Client package and includes several bug fixes affecting NanoPi K2, RTC configuration, and ownCloud Infinite Scale installations.

QuadRF uses Raspberry Pi 5 for 4×4 MIMO SDR, RF visualization, and scalable phased-array support

Crowd Supply recently featured QuadRF, a 4×4 MIMO software-defined radio platform designed for spatial RF visualization, beamforming, and phased-array experimentation. The platform includes four coherent transmit/receive channels, swappable dual-polarization antennas, an integrated Raspberry Pi 5, and a browser-based interface for viewing nearby wireless activity.

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 580.173.02 Linux Graphics Driver Released for GeForce 10 Series

The NVIDIA 580.173.02 graphics driver is here to fix an issue where OpenGL buffers allocated with glBufferStorage and no storage flags were allowed to migrate from GPU memory to host memory, as well as a bug that could cause black screens after modesets in X11 apps using the Present extension.

Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server

Coming a month after Calibre 9.9, the Calibre 9.10 release updates the Content Server with a new “modern” interface that features a sidebar for easier navigation and support for installing as a PWA (Progressive Web App) when used with HTTPS, adds support for CSS Level 4 selectors to the CSS parser, and adds an option to convert PNG images to JPEG or WebP in the e-book editor.

DXVK 3.0 Released with Shader Compilation and D3D9 Improvements

Highlights of DXVK 3.0 include support for dxbc-spirv for shader compilation, which should fix rendering issues in games, Shader Model 1-3 support for D3D9, support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap Vulkan extension by default on drivers that support it, and support for shared resources to work on Wine’s upstream implementation.

Purism Announces Librem 16 as World’s Most Private and Secure Linux Laptop

Featuring a 16-inch display with 1920×1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio and a high-quality aluminum chassis with no branding, the Librem 16 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 16TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit

As previously reported, the KaOS Linux devs have decided to move away from systemd and the KDE Plasma desktop environment after more than 12 years of using them by default. Earlier this year, in February, they dropped KDE Plasma for a Niri/Noctalia setup, but they were still working on replacing systemd with another init system.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves PipeWire Session Logic on Linux

The June 23rd, 2026, Steam Client update is here to improve the PipeWire session logic on Linux, which means that when persistent capture permissions are granted to the Steam Client, there will only be an active PipeWire session when streaming or recording.

news

Red Hat's Latest Posts and Marketing (Most of It Slop Plagiarism, as Usual)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2026

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