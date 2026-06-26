news
Red Hat's Latest Posts and Marketing (Most of It Slop Plagiarism, as Usual)
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why automated network configuration assurance matters for enterprise NetOps
This problem is commonly rooted in human data entry. When network engineers must manually copy and paste details between systems, coordinate handoffs between siloed teams, and update disparate tracking methods, errors inevitably creep in. When disparate teams use different tools for these purposes, that only complicates things further, and makes it nearly impossible to build consistent, organization-wide workflows. To scale operations without sacrificing reliability, modern network teams need a single, reliable source of truth working hand in hand with an end-to-end automation strategy.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Govern privileged workload boundaries with Red Hat OpenShift, Ansible Automation Platform, and Identity Management
The pattern is most relevant when teams are designing OpenShift workload classes, onboarding continuous integration (CI) and build namespaces, creating privileged automation identities, or reviewing posture after kernel vulnerabilities advisories. It isn't a replacement for existing controls. It is a way to make privileged workload and automation behavior explicit, centrally governed, and verifiable.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From alert fatigue to automated action: Automated patching in the AI era [Ed: Red Hat trying to sell slop based on false assumptions about the bubble]
The bottleneck isn’t intelligence, it’s response. IT teams must react to threats while maintaining a hardened posture, and automation makes that possible at machine speed.
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IDG Communications Inc ☛ The 8 biggest issues IT faces today [Ed: Slop hype, no substance, Red Hat "plug"]
Getting value from AI has become a central concern for IT leaders. But the need to secure, modernize, and transform the enterprise remain key challenges with new nuances that are also reshaping CIOs’ IT agendas.
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Red Hat Official ☛ IBM, Red Hat and Palo Alto Networks Expand Project Lightwell to Help Organizations Respond to Software Vulnerabilities [Ed: Conflating slop with security - i.e. buzzword dropping rather than substance from Krishna]
AI has supercharged vulnerability discovery, enabling flaws to be identified at unprecedented speed and scale. AI-driven threats can uncover security gaps across codebases far faster than defenders can patch them, exposing organizations to systemic supply-chain risks.
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Red Hat ☛ How to integrate OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and PG Airman MCP Server [Ed: Selling slop again]
Welcome to Part 3 of our series on the Data Governance Copilot. In Part 2, we explored the theoretical shift from RAG to Agentic Hey Hi (AI) and how LLMs have revolutionized the text-to-SQL task. In this article, we will provide a more in-depth engineering view of the copilot container-level architecture, the differences between using high-level frameworks like Llama Stack versus lower-level Python libraries, and the complex mechanics of formatting inbound and outbound LLM messages.
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Red Hat ☛ Implement mTLS and zero trust with cert-manager and trust-manager
We are excited to announce significant upgrades to the cert-manager operator for Red Hat OpenShift. We recently released version 1.19 of the operator, which contains an exciting new feature: the technology preview of trust-manager. The trust-manager controller is an optional add-on feature, enabling administrators to customize and distribute bundles of trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to workloads across Kubernetes clusters.