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Ubuntu Leftovers
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Vadzo Validates Falcon-821CRS as a Linux USB Camera for Ubuntu 22.04 and Windows 11 with Native UVC Support
The Falcon-821CRS is an 8MP color rolling shutter Linux USB Camera built on the Onsemi AR0821 sensor and validated for Ubuntu 22.04 and Windows 11 with native UVC compliance. Designed for industrial inspection, factory vision, and embedded Linux deployments, the camera delivers 4K HDR color imaging over USB 3.2 Gen1 without requiring any driver installation. As a plug and play UVC device, the Falcon-821CRS enumerates instantly on Linux, Windows, and Android hosts, eliminating the integration overhead that proprietary driver frameworks impose embedded development teams.
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Open Source For U ☛ Red Hat Infrastructure Manages Competitor Ubuntu Images At Summit
At the recent Ubuntu Summit, a Red Hat engineer demonstrated how to use Red Hat’s own infrastructure tool, bootc, to build and deploy systems running a competitor’s operating system, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. This presentation highlights a growing trend in the tech industry where entire computer operating systems are packaged and managed exactly like application containers.
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Open Source For U ☛ Canonical Extends Live Kernel Patching To ARM64 In Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Canonical has brought its Livepatch tool to the ARM64 architecture, launching it alongside Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and Ubuntu Core 26. This tool lets system administrators apply important Linux kernel security fixes instantly to a running system, completely eliminating the need for a system reboot.