original
After Social Control Media
There's some "Site News (June 24 2026)" in the Cyber Show. Quoting the front page, "Sir Keir Starmer takes on Big Tech and pays the price. But the wheels are in motion. Is this the beginning of the end for the whole culture of vain, performative, soul-destroying social control media? Or will the foolishness of age-restricting the Internet play into the hands of Big Tech by making the battle about freedom instead of harms? Isn't this the greatest opportunity ever for Free Open Source Software, and how do we help young people find it? We discussed it today."
This covers Free software. █
Image source: After Social Media?