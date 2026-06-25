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Vendefoul Wolf is a Linux distro that goes against the grain with terrific results
Quoting: Vendefoul Wolf is a Linux distro that goes against the grain with terrific results | ZDNET —
From the beginning, Linux hasn't played by the rules. Over the years, there have been distributions that took that ideology even further and broke from what others were doing.
One example is when systemd became the de facto standard init system for Linux. That change irked many developers, who then created alternative distributions that used a different system. Even the windowing system saw a bit of rebellion when it became obvious that Wayland was the future. In other words, there were alternatives to the alternatives.