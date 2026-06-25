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DXVK 3.0 Released with Shader Compilation and D3D9 Improvements
Highlights of DXVK 3.0 include support for dxbc-spirv for shader compilation, which should fix rendering issues in games, Shader Model 1-3 support for D3D9, support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap Vulkan extension by default on drivers that support it, and support for shared resources to work on Wine’s upstream implementation.
DXVK 3.0 also brings various D3D9 improvements, such as fixed-function pipeline support, which allows D3D8 and D3D9 games to perform rendering without shaders, buffer upload optimizations, which fix address space-related crashes in various 32-bit D3D9 games, and multisampling render state support to fix rendering issues in Anno 1701, Men of War Assault Squad, and other games with MSAA enabled.