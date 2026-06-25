news
Red Hat's Fascination With Hey Hi (AI) Slop on Overdrive This Past Day
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Red Hat ☛ Optimizing distributed Hey Hi (AI) inference: Advanced deployment patterns [Ed: More slop promotion from Red Hat]
In Designing distributed Hey Hi (AI) inference: Core concepts and scaling dimensions, we established the groundwork for distributed inference: the prefill/decode split that shapes every deployment decision, and the five dimensions of parallelism—tensor, pipeline, expert, data, and context—that determine how a model maps onto hardware.
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Red Hat Official ☛ To the moon and beyond: RamaLama being tested by NASA to potentially support a medical AI assistant for future deep space missions [Ed: Red Hat is trying to sell slop]
Researchers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston are testing the Crew Medical Officer Digital Assistant (CMO-DA) to meet this challenge. Powered by RamaLama for local AI inference, this clinical decision support system is designed to help astronauts diagnose and treat medical symptoms, ensuring mission success even when the link to Earth is severed.What is RamaLama?
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Red Hat Official ☛ The AI code paradox: Moving fast without breaking security [Ed: Red Hat under IBM advancing slop as 'code' while banning such contributions in Flatfak is height of hypocrisy; Flathub rejects that same thing Red Hat is advocating]
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Tomas Tomecek: Running opencode inside openshell on Fedora 44 with llama-cpp [Ed: More and more slop]
For quite some time I wanted to explore openshell. I naively thought it would be easy to set up on my workstation that has an AMD GPU, together with llama-cpp as an inference server.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Sit, stay, deploy: Lessons from a real-world robotic blueprint on scaling edge computer vision [Ed: "Chief Evangelist and AI Lead" sounds like fake job/role, designed only to prop up a pyramid scheme based around fake claims]
Figure 1., ITQ staffers Johan van Amersfoort, Chief Evangelist and AI Lead, and Sander Harrewijnen, Technologist speaking at the OpenShift Commons Gathering in Amsterdam.
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Red Hat ☛ Why you should use Fromager to build your Python dependency trees from source
If you've ever tried to rebuild an entire Python dependency tree from source, you know it's not a simple process. Packages depend on other packages, which have build-time dependencies, which also have their own dependencies, and so on. It's easy to get the order wrong, which eventually causes the build to fail. Fromager solves this problem with two key artifacts:
build-order.jsonand
graph.json. Together, these artifacts turn complex Python dependency trees into a reproducible, auditable build pipeline.
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Red Hat ☛ Build a Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux EUS image with image-builder CLI
The image builder command-line interface (
image-builder) provides a straightforward way to create customized Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) images. This guide explains how to build an Extended Update Support (EUS) image for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 9.6.