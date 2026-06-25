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Best Free and Open Source Software, and Review
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17 Best Free and Open Source Self-Hosted Personal Finance Tools
They’re useful for individuals who want tighter control over day-to-day spending, couples or households managing shared expenses, and anyone trying to reduce debt, build savings, or understand their financial habits more clearly. Some tools focus on simple expense tracking, while others offer fuller bookkeeping features, account dashboards, reporting, tagging, categories, forecasting, or envelope-style budgeting. Many self-hosted options also appeal to people who prefer to keep financial data under their own control rather than relying on commercial cloud services.
The best choice depends on how much detail you want. A lightweight tracker may be enough for someone who just wants to see where their money goes each month. A more advanced budgeting or bookkeeping app is better suited to users juggling multiple accounts, bills, savings targets, and shared household spending. What they all have in common is the same basic aim: making money management less opaque, less reactive, and easier to review.
This roundup highlights personal finance tools that help bring clarity, structure, and accountability to everyday money management. They are self-hosted solutions.
Here’s our verdict, presented in a classic LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion.
SwiftWave - self-hosted, lightweight platform-as-a-service solution
SwiftWave is a self-hosted, lightweight platform-as-a-service solution for deploying and managing applications on your own server.
It can run on bare metal, Raspberry Pi hardware, or VPS providers, and offers an open source alternative to hosted deployment platforms such as Heroku, Netlify, Render, and Vercel.
This is free and open source software.
Copyous - modern clipboard manager for GNOME
Copyous is a clipboard manager extension for GNOME Shell. It keeps a history of copied content inside the desktop environment and works with a wide range of clipboard data, including text, code, images, files, links, characters, and colours.
The project is available through GNOME Shell Extensions and can also be installed from source.
This is free and open source software.
Convox - multicloud Platform as a Service based on Kubernetes
Convox is a multicloud Platform as a Service based on Kubernetes.
It helps teams deploy, manage, scale, and operate applications across cloud providers while abstracting much of the infrastructure work normally involved in running Kubernetes-based production systems.
This is free and open source software.
PHP CSS Parser - PHP library for reading CSS
PHP CSS Parser is a PHP library for reading CSS and turning it into a structured document model that applications can inspect, modify, and render back to CSS.
It’s designed for developers who need programmatic access to stylesheets, whether for cleaning CSS, rewriting declarations, analysing rules, or generating optimized output from parsed CSS.
This is free and open source software.
Ace by DAISY - accessibility checking software for EPUB publications
Ace by DAISY is accessibility checking software for EPUB publications.
It’s designed to help publishers, production teams, vendors, and authors evaluate EPUB files against accessibility expectations before release. The software is most useful as part of a broader quality assurance process, flagging issues that need review while recognising that automated testing can’t replace human accessibility assessment.
This is free and open source software.
Das Keyboard 5QS Mark II Review - Smart RGB mechanical keyboard
The version tested with Cherry MX2A Brown switches is well suited to typing. The switches offer a light tactile bump without the noise of clicky switches, making them a good choice for writing, coding, editing, and general office work. I’ve spent the past few weeks using the keyboard to maintain the LinuxLinks website, and it’s been a joy to use.
The updated Cherry MX2A switches feel smoother than older Cherry MX designs. They’re not ultra-lubed enthusiast switches, and the keyboard doesn’t have the soft, tuned feel of some modern custom-inspired boards, but the typing experience is very comfortable and dependable.
Epinio - application development platform
Epinio is an application development platform that runs on Kubernetes.
It’s designed to give developers a simpler route from application source code to a running URL, abstracting much of the Kubernetes complexity while still letting operators and platform engineers control the underlying cluster setup, deployment policies, and service templates.
This is free and open source software.
CTWM - X11 window manager derived from twm
CTWM is an X11 window manager derived from twm.
It was originally created by Claude Lecommandeur and adds virtual workspaces, extensive configuration options, themed appearances, and many long-standing window management features while retaining the small, traditional feel of twm.
This is free and open source software.
Calibre-Web Automated - self-hosted digital library solution
Calibre-Web Automated is a self-hosted digital library solution that builds on Calibre-Web with extra automation for managing ebook collections.
It provides a web interface for browsing, reading, downloading, sending, converting, and organising ebooks, while adding automated ingest, metadata handling, format conversion, backup, duplicate detection, KOReader syncing, and other features designed to reduce manual library maintenance.
This is free and open source software.