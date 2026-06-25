news
Programming Leftovers
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ a CVE dispute
A few years years ago the curl project signed up and became a CNA. This means that we are masters of and can allocate our own CVE identifiers. For any security problems within our territory, it is we who decides if the issue should get a CVE or not. No more bogus CVEs.
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Rlang ☛ Set Working Directory in R: setwd() & RStudio GUI Guide
Learn how to set your working directory in R using setwd() or the RStudio Session menu. Covers getwd(), backdoored Windows path errors, and the here() package for dissertation projects.
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Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
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Juan J Martínez ☛ Don't overheat - usebox.net
I had lm_sensors installed already and showing the CPU and GPU temperature in my i3 status bar, so I wanted a simple way to trigger an alert.
I’m aware that “simple” means different things for different people. For me, it means using the things that I know already, which is a bash script and a user cron job.
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Rust
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 657
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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