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Purism Announces Librem 16 as World’s Most Private and Secure Linux Laptop
Featuring a 16-inch display with 1920×1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio and a high-quality aluminum chassis with no branding, the Librem 16 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9 GHz clock speed, and Intel UHD Graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 16TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.
Connectivity-wise, the Librem 16 features an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 wireless card with two antennas, a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort (DP) alt mode and Power Delivery (PD) charging up to 100 W, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack (headphones and microphone).