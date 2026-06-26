news
Linux and Hardware Leftovers
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Devices/Embedded
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10ZiG deepens ThinPrint integration for Linux thin clients
10ZiG has expanded its partnership with ThinPrint, deepening ThinPrint integration in 10ZiG Linux OS for Terminal Server environments.
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Business Wire ☛ Wind River Continues Long-Standing #1 Ranking in Edge Operating System Platforms
Wind River is also included as a leading vendor in VDC’s recent “Edge AI Development Solutions” report, ranking in the top three within the competitive landscape of companies providing edge AI development tools and related services.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Olimex ☛ New products in stock: LoRa Antennas, Soldering PCB holders, CH32V006 RISCV dev board
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Hackaday ☛ Increasing Local GPS Accuracy For A Small Robot
The key to extremely accurate GPS signals in this case is using a receiver that supports real-time kinematic positioning (RTK). This type of system relies on a base station with a known position communicating with local mobile receivers to increase the precision of those mobile receivers by comparing the phase angle of the received signals. Of course these modules are much more expensive than the average standard GPS receiver, but for this kind of accuracy there is always a cost.
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Hackaday ☛ Cheap 80s Keyboard Gets Modern Brain Upgrade
The original electronics of the VL-1 were largely surplus to requirements for this build. The original interface and speaker were kept in service, while the rest of the monophonic sound synthesis hardware was removed. [Max Vega] enlisted an ESP32-C3 to run the show, turning the VL-1 into a ROMpler instead. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, it refers to a keyboard or other instrument that relies on hardcoded sample playback instead of raw synthesis. The ESP32 loads its samples from a microSD card, which provides an enormous amount of storage for different sound packs. Selecting different instruments is handled with a simple interface built around the original buttons and a OLED screen. Playing the instrument is still the same using the simple keyboard, though [Max] also implemented some extra fun modes that play chords at a single touch.
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Hackaday ☛ Fixing A Warped Paperback Spine With Gentle Heating
Although paperbacks are a much-loved aspect of the literary world, they are not really intended to last the decades the way that hardcover books are. Beyond the typical ravaged covers, paperbacks also tend to suffer from a warped spine, where the formally flat spine gets a definite inwards curve due to the ravages of moisture, temperature, failing glue and the passing of time in general. If this bothers you, then [Book Care Studio] shows a simple technique using which these spines can be flattened again.
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Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Create Your Own Stamps
The trick to a “good punch” lies in the careful consideration of the viewport: which side of what thing are you trying to stampify? What angle of which picture do I want to cut out? I’m making up a lot of English words as I go here which is good as it should intensify the homegrown craftiness of this post.
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