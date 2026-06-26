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Games: Football, Motorsport Manager 2, and More
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Wired ☛ Every Time Norway Scores at the World Cup the City of Bergen Trembles
This curious phenomenon was documented by the seismometer at the University of Bergen, which recorded slight vibrations whenever the national team scored a goal.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Summer Sale 2026 is live - here's our budget recommendations | GamingOnLinux
The great big sale event of the hot season has landed, the Steam Summer Sale 2026 is live now with masses of games featuring big discounts. A great time to stock up for when it gets cold again.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Motorsport Manager 2 announced for release in 2027 | GamingOnLinux
Dream of managing your own racing team? Motorsport Manager 2 was revealed today for release in 2027 from Playsport Games and publisher Miniclip. The first game has a Very Positive rating on Steam and will be 80% off during the Steam Summer Sale.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Splitgate devs return with 'EMPULSE', a Titanfall inspired movement shooter | GamingOnLinux
Attempting to pull in some fans of Titanfall for multiplayer action, the developers of Splitgate have released EMPULSE into Early Access. Just like the demo (that's gone now), the anti-cheat continues to be enabled on Linux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ CollabPlayInputDisplay is an open source tool for displaying on-screen controller input | GamingOnLinux
Inspired by Open Joystick Display, CollabPlayInputDisplay just released a first version for on-screen controller input displaying on Linux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Planetary Annihilation: TITANS adds Galactic War Co-op | GamingOnLinux
The multi-planet RTS game Planetary Annihilation: TITANS has been upgraded, adding co-op support to their fancy Galactic War mode.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Firefly Studios released a demo for Stronghold 4 | GamingOnLinux
Firefly Studios continue working on their next-generation castle defence RTS - Stronghold 4, with a first demo now available to try it early. Seem people are reasonably excited for it, as it's in the top 200 most-wishlisted games on Steam.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ [Microsoft proprietary] Minecraft 26.3 already has a first snapshot out with the Dappled Forest Biome | GamingOnLinux
Minecraft Java Edition 26.2 'Chaos Cubed' only recently launched, and Mojang are already smacking those keys to hook us up with more new content.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Halo: Campaign Evolved system requirements revealed | GamingOnLinux
If you're hoping to play the new Halo: Campaign Evolved that launches July 28th, Xbox Game Studios recently put up the system requirements.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental updated for ARC Raiders, DIRT 5, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II | GamingOnLinux
On top of landing AMD FSR 4 support, an update was pushed out after for Proton Experimental to fix up a fix other issues running games on Linux / SteamOS.