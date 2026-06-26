Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper One, ESP32, Orange Pi, and More

Roughly 20 years into the reign of mobile computing devices, those of us who keep apace of such things are probably used to the pageantry of product announcements. The grandiloquence of the painstaking choreography makes an incredulous observer roll their eyes.

But Flipper is one of those rare tech companies that can make announcements that instantly generate unalloyed excitement. The kind that blew right past "oh, huh, that could be useful on my work phone" and into "I can't wait to block out an entire weekend with this thing" territory.