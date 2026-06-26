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Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper One, ESP32, Orange Pi, and More
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ECT News Network Inc ☛ Flipper One Takes Hardware Hacking Into Uncharted Waters
Roughly 20 years into the reign of mobile computing devices, those of us who keep apace of such things are probably used to the pageantry of product announcements. The grandiloquence of the painstaking choreography makes an incredulous observer roll their eyes.
But Flipper is one of those rare tech companies that can make announcements that instantly generate unalloyed excitement. The kind that blew right past "oh, huh, that could be useful on my work phone" and into "I can't wait to block out an entire weekend with this thing" territory.
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CNX Software ☛ Orange Pi 6 CIX CD8180 12-core Arm SBC gets 2.5GbE networking, smaller form factor, drops battery support
Orange Pi 6 is a compact single board computer (SBC) powered by CIX P1 (CD8180) 12-core Arm Cortex-A720/A520 SoC coupled with up to 32 GB 128-bit LPDDR5 memory. It shares many of the features of the Orange Pi 6 Plus board introduced last October, but comes in a smaller and lighter form factor (90 x 90mm vs 115 x 100mm), features two 2.5GbE ports instead of two 5GbE jacks, drops support for LiPo batteries, and is offered with lower RAM capacity options (8GB-32GB vs 16GB-64GB).
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Boiling Steam ☛ Radxa Orion O6N Review: The Powerful and Silent ARM64 Beast
So we had the chance to review the OrangePi 6 Plus a few months back, equipped by the very impressive CIX P1 SOC, developed on a 6nm process. It also features a very decent integrated GPU, the Mali-G720-Immortalis. And turns out that OrangePi is not the only company that has access to this hardware - Radxa has also developed 2 boards using this SOC, and their newer, and smaller board, the Orion O6N, is a good option to consider.
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CNX Software ☛ Louder ESP32 Mini board adds WiFi and Bluetooth to old speakers for SqueezeLite, Snapclient, or ESPHome support
Sonocotta’s Louder-ESP32-Mini is a compact version of the Louder ESP32 board that converts old speakers into WiFi (and Bluetooth) connected speakers for your Smart Home. The board aims to replace the speaker terminals on your old speakers, and comes in two sizes: 42x42mm for small speakers, and 52x52mm for larger models.
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Adafruit ☛ The first open-source Linux driver for the ASUS ZenVision lid OLED
zenvision-linux is the first open-source Linux driver for the ASUS ZenVision lid OLED display. The the protocol was reverse-engineered from scratch using Ghidra on MyASUS.
It is a userspace Linux driver for the ASUS ZenVision lid OLED — the 3.5″, 256×64 monochrome screen embedded in the lid of the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS).