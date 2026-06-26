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Kernel Space / File Systems: Linux Magic SysRq Key, Coreboot 26.06, Linux Kills strncpy
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OSTechNix ☛ How to Use Linux Magic SysRq Key to Recover Frozen System
The Linux Magic SysRq key is a kernel-level feature that lets you send emergency commands directly to a frozen Linux system by pressing Alt + SysRq + a command letter.
In this detailed guide, we will discuss what exactly the Magic SysRq key is, when to use it (and when not to), and finally how to use the Magic SysRq key to safely recover a frozen Linux system.
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Coreboot (Official) ☛ Announcing the coreboot 26.06 release – coreboot
The coreboot project is pleased to announce the release of coreboot 26.06. In the roughly three months since the 26.03 release, 101 authors (including 22 new authors) have landed well over eleven hundred commits of new features, platform enablement, cleanup, and bug fixes across the tree.
This release exists because of the people who wrote, reviewed, tested, and reported against it. Thank you. Whether you landed a new SoC port or fixed a single typo, your work is in here, and the project is better for it.
The next coreboot release, 26.09, is scheduled for the end of September 2026.
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Stephen Smith ☛ Linux Kills strncpy
It took six years and over 360 patches to clean all the instances of strnpy out of the Linux kernel. This was a fair amount of work, mostly because each instance had to be considered and the correct function used in its stead. This wasn’t just a simple matter of copy/paste. The new functions also have better error returns so what happened can be tested based on the return code.
A lot of the older memory and string libraries in the Linux kernel have Assembly Language versions for the various supported processors. I don’t see many for the new string functions, so perhaps there is a bit of room to produce even faster code with some clever Assembly Language.