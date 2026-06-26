news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Graphics Stack
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A workaround for AMD's limitations to run FSR 4.1.1 on Linux has been published.
Linux users have found a way to enable AMD's latest FSR 4.1.1 scaling technology on integrated GPUs without the OptiScaler utility. AMD currently limits this upscaler to RDNA 3 integrated GPUs, but enthusiasts have managed to circumvent this obstacle. To implement this method, the game must officially support FSR 3.1 or FSR 4, and the process itself is performed in the Proton environment.
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Instructionals/Technical
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Linuxize ☛ setuid, setgid, and the Sticky Bit Explained
Understand the setuid, setgid, and sticky bit special permissions in Linux: what each one does on files and directories, how to set them, and the security risks.
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Jeff Geerling ☛ Quickly apply LUTs (color grading) with ffmpeg
This is a quick post, mostly for my own reference.
I've avoided LUTs and 'Log' video footage for years1, mostly because of the extra tiny bit of workflow involved. Like RAW photos, 'Log' footage retains the video sensor's full dynamic range, so you can pull more color and luminance information out of the footage later.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Asman Malika: The Day I Learned That “Remove” Doesn’t Mean Remove
When I started contributing to Flatseal through the Igalia Coding Experience program, I expected to spend most of my time writing code.
I quickly discovered that I was wrong.
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Distributions and Opera26, ting Systems
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Make Use Of ☛ This entire operating system fits in 12 MB, and yes, it boots faster than Windows
Windows may be the most popular operating system on the planet, but it's far from the fastest. It takes up way too much space, is full of bloatware you don't need out of the box, and on a loaded system, boot times can be excruciating. Now there are lightweight operating systems that can run on any system and make any slow PC fast, and most of those are Linux-based.
But if you really want to push it, Linux won't disappoint you. KolibriOS gives you a GUI, a web browser, a text editor, and games while just requiring 12MB of RAM and a few megabytes of disk space. And just in case you were wondering, it boots faster than Windows can finish displaying its loading spinner.
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