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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2026



Quoting: Dolphin Emulator 2606 finally added Game Boy Player Support | UbuntuHandbook —

Dolphin Emulator, the free open-source GameCube, Wii, and Triforce emulator, released new 2606 version today for Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.

The new version of this popular video game console emulator finally implemented the Game Boy Player support, which was requested more than 16 years ago.

To use the Game Boy Player in Dolphin, simply load a GBA game via the new “Game Boy Player ROM” option in settings dialog, then run the Game Boy Player Start-Up disc or Game Boy Interface.