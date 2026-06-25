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5 Linux distros that are perfect for running in a VM
Quoting: 5 Linux distros that are perfect for running in a VM —
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If you want to experiment with new software, host a home service, or try a new operating system without risking your main PC, running Linux in a virtual machine is the safest way to do it. It gives you a sandbox where you can break things without worrying about the repercussions, or lets you isolate whatever is running on that VM from your other services.
The potential snag is that VMs are always a bit less performant than running "bare metal," which means a full desktop environment can be a problem. Instead, you're better off picking a distro that is suited to your specific needs rather than just installing the latest version of Ubuntu desktop on everything.