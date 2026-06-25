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Free and Open Source Software
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Mist - lightweight, self-hostable Platform-as-a-Service
Mist is a lightweight, self-hostable Platform-as-a-Service for deploying Docker applications from Git.
It’s designed for developers who want a small Heroku-style deployment platform on their own Linux server, with automatic builds, webhooks, custom domains, SSL certificates, live logs, monitoring, and database services managed from a web dashboard.
This is free and open source software.
scilintr - collection of scientific linting tools
scilintr is a collection of scientific linting tools for R and Python analysis projects, together with a companion LaTeX report linter.
It’s designed to flag code and write-up patterns that can hide scientific assumptions, introduce analysis drift, or make results harder to audit, with particular attention to agent-assisted coding workflows and reproducible research.
This is free and open source software.
Ebookmaker - command-line conversion tool used by Project Gutenberg
Ebookmaker is a command-line conversion tool used by Project Gutenberg to produce ebook files from prepared source documents.
It can build HTML5, EPUB2, EPUB3, Kindle, and PDF output, with particular attention to the practical conversion issues involved in handling a very large collection of public domain texts and legacy markup.
This is free and open source software.
Parse - Go library offering lexers, parsers, and parsing utilities
Parse is a Go library offering lexers, parsers, and parsing utilities for common web formats.
It’s designed for developers who need efficient, streaming-friendly parsing of CSS, HTML, JavaScript, JSON, XML, and related data, with components intended to follow the relevant official specifications closely.
This is free and open source software.