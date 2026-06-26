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Calibre 9.10 Open-Source E-Book Manager Brings New UI to the Content Server
Coming a month after Calibre 9.9, the Calibre 9.10 release updates the Content Server with a new “modern” interface that features a sidebar for easier navigation and support for installing as a PWA (Progressive Web App) when used with HTTPS, adds support for CSS Level 4 selectors to the CSS parser, and adds an option to convert PNG images to JPEG or WebP in the e-book editor.
Calibre 9.10 also updates the annotations browser to allow you to restrict displayed annotations by custom annotation styles, improves the cover grid to scale images larger to fit the viewport, and adds support for matching saved results by keywords in the e-book editor when filtering the list of saved searches.