Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

As you know, different teams inside the Tor Project are working on the Arti Relay project where we hope to be able to begin the upgrade of the network towards our Rust implementation of Tor in the near future. To support this work, we would like to announce that we intend to actively stop compatibility for 0.4.8 and earlier C Tor versions soon. This means that these versions will no longer work on the network at all after our target date, which is currently September 1st, 2026.

As previously reported, the KaOS Linux devs have decided to move away from systemd and the KDE Plasma desktop environment after more than 12 years of using them by default. Earlier this year, in February, they dropped KDE Plasma for a Niri/Noctalia setup, but they were still working on replacing systemd with another init system.

The June 23rd, 2026, Steam Client update is here to improve the PipeWire session logic on Linux, which means that when persistent capture permissions are granted to the Steam Client, there will only be an active PipeWire session when streaming or recording.

COSMIC 1.1 introduces COSMIC Monitor as a drop-in replacement for GNOME System Monitor on Pop!_OS Linux, support for the pointer-warp-v1 Wayland protocol, which provides a direct cursor-warp primitive to the COSMIC Compositor, and support for using Page-Up and Page-Down to navigate through files in the COSMIC Files file manager.

Coming two and a half months after GNU nano 9.0, the GNU nano 9.1 release is a small update that only makes the M-Ins and M-Del key bindings rebindable, shifts the viewport to the left where possible when searching, removes the ability to read and write files in old Mac format, and deprecates the ^T toggle between WhereIs and GotoLine.

KDE Plasma 6.7.1 is here to add a smooth blend effect when switching between global themes, disable the game controller input plugin by default due to some issues reported by users, fix two issues related to clipboard syncing in remote desktop sessions, and address a regression causing the network details to not be visible on the Networks widget.

After announcing live kernel patching support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement Kernels) and the real-time Ubuntu kernel back in 2023, Canonical takes another step forward in expanding its security patching automation capabilities by supporting the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture for its live kernel patching.