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today's howtos
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How to update Ubuntu on a VPS
Learning how to update Ubuntu on a VPS is one of the first steps after setting up your server. Updates patch security holes, fix software bugs, and keep your packages compatible with the latest libraries. Servers that fall behind are easier targets for attackers and more likely to break when you install new software.
To update Ubuntu, you’ll run a few apt commands through the terminal. You can also set up automatic security updates so patches apply even when you’re not logged in.
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USB4STREAM - Direct machine-to-machine transfers on Linux
Say you need to transfer files from machine A to machine B as fast as possible, without any headaches?
Well, I've got just the thing - it's called USB4STREAM, and it just got freshly merged into Linux 7.2. Intel is behind this "super simple" protocol (their words) for blasting raw packets from one machine to another, directly over a USB4 or Thunderbolt cable with no middleman... Just two boxes and a wire.
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ZDNet ☛ Your Linux PC has a Secure Boot problem - what to do first (and the workaround to avoid) [Ed: A gift from the man whose own spouse says is a "rapist"]
Back in the late 2000s, computer firmware was moving from legacy BIOS to UEFI Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI). Alongside it came Secure Boot. This Microsoft-supported security mechanism was designed to stop bootkits and firmware‑level malware that traditional operating system security couldn't detect in its tracks. Secure Boot was messy, but it did the job. For people trying to install and run Linux on Windows PCs, this setup was a real pain in the rump. Here we are, 14 years after Secure Boot first appeared on Windows 8 PCs, and it once again has the potential to give Linux users a real headache.