GNOME: The Day I Learned That “Remove” Doesn’t Mean Remove

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2026



Quoting: The Day I Learned That “Remove” Doesn’t Mean Remove – Malika's Blog —

Flatseal is a GNOME application that provides a graphical interface for managing Flatpak permissions. It gives users visibility into what applications can access and allows them to modify those permissions without manually editing override files.

At first glance, permissions seem simple. An application is either allowed to do something or it isn’t.

The reality is far more nuanced.

One of the first areas I explored was Flatpak’s conditional permissions. These permissions allow an application to request access only when certain runtime conditions are met.

Initially, I thought of permissions as static declarations. An application requests access to a resource, and Flatpak either grants it or denies it.