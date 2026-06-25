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Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Smashing Security, and More
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Wonders of Web Weaving ☛ #7: Ana (ohhelloana.blog) - Wonders of Web Weaving
In Episode 7, I chat with Ana, the author of ohhelloana.blog. We talk about, among other things, the growth we see in our websites over time, finding an in-person indie web community, and connecting with people using personal websites.
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Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #473: How a hacker could have Rickrolled the entire World Cup • Graham Cluley
Plus! Don’t miss our featured interview with Black Kite’s Jeffrey Wheatman explores ransomware and extortion attacks across Europe.
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Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 872: I’m Not Satoshi
This week Jonathan chats with Tristan Sherliker about the Craig Wright case, Open Source and the law, and Tristan’s own Open Source project, BunTool. How did Open Source help win the day at the Bitcoin trial? And why is right now such an interesting time to be in the legal field? Watch to find out!
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Social Control Media
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The Cyber Show ☛ After Social Media?
Sir Keir Starmer stands up to Big tech and pays the price. We salute him.
Internet age-control is a brain-dead, awful fix that makes many of the problems worse. We celebrate the tech conversation going mainstream after decades of helplessly watching US-style social media destroy our society.
But what now for our kids who have nowhere to play, whose communities and social spaces have been paved over for carparks and housing?
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